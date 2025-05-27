Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Salesforce stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of CRM traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.05. 8,878,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,491. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.55. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

