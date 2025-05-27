Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $407.69. 2,086,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,026. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 441.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

