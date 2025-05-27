Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Off Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.85. 7,678,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

