A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 571,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average daily volume of 39,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Down 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$612,645.43, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

