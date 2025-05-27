Cory Lane Belyk Sells 38,500 Shares of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Stock

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Cory Lane Belyk sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$33,110.00.

Cory Lane Belyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Cory Lane Belyk sold 90,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$77,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Cory Lane Belyk sold 1,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$810.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Cory Lane Belyk sold 50,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

Shares of CVV stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 223,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,351. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.19 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

