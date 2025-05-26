Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,519,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,690 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 252,342 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,429,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $100.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.11. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

