Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $53,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $863.46 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $827.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.