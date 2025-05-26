Woodline Partners LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,159 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BROS opened at $67.89 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,119,055 shares of company stock valued at $287,354,208 over the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

