Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 876,144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $119.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

