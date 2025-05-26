Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 87,533 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,533 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 537,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567 over the last three months. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

