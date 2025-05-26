Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. FMR LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after buying an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,057,000 after buying an additional 2,839,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trip.com Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,700,000 after buying an additional 2,101,937 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 751.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,649,000 after buying an additional 1,859,401 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trip.com Group by 16,640.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,422,786 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.