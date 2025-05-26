Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 180,696 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,696 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $33,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $2.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $565.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.