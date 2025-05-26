GTS Securities LLC Raises Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

