Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $68.87 Average PT from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Glj Research cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

