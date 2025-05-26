Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $36,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,288,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,533,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.29. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.09.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

