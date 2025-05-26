Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,489.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,152.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $209.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

