Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 265,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 908,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,457,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

