B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,665 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.