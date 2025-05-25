Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,144 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Resideo Technologies worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile



Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

