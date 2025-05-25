Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of V2X worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. FMR LLC raised its stake in V2X by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,554,000 after buying an additional 714,722 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in V2X by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after buying an additional 525,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V2X by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 144,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Stock Down 1.9%

V2X stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

