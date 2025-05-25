United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,724 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

