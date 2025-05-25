UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 68,675 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.18% of Flutter Entertainment worth $83,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of FLUT opened at $241.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,156 shares of company stock worth $10,926,922.

FLUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

