UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 110,780 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $73,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6332 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.