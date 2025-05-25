TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $560.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5%

TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,528.98. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $1,838.76.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.40. On average, analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

