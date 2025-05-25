Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

KOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $95.16 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

