Challenger Wealth Management Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

