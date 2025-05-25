684739 B.C. Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) insider 684739 B.C. Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.
684739 B.C. Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. purchased 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,445.00.
- On Friday, March 7th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. purchased 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,395.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, 684739 B.C. Ltd. bought 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,470.00.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
Shares of VCM stock opened at C$10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.87. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$245.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.63.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCM shares. Cormark raised shares of Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCM
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.