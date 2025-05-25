684739 B.C. Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) insider 684739 B.C. Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, March 17th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. purchased 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,445.00.

On Friday, March 7th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. purchased 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,395.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, 684739 B.C. Ltd. bought 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,470.00.

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.87. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$245.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCM shares. Cormark raised shares of Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

