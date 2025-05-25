Challenger Wealth Management Invests $424,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $509.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.72.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.75.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

