Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,051. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.67.

Gartner Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $439.09 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

