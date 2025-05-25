PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

