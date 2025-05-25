Challenger Wealth Management Invests $309,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,738,000 after buying an additional 514,005 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ADM opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

