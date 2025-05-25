Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $699,000 Investment in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Gladstone Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN opened at $14.68 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $540.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

