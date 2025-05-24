Revisor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

