Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $3,760,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,656,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.4%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $236.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

