Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

