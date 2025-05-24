720,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Bought by LM Asset IM Inc.

LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for approximately 6.4% of LM Asset IM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.77.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
