Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC owned about 0.66% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $25.86 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

