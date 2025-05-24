Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stake Increased by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Entergy comprises about 1.1% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

