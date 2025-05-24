Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires Shares of 11,548 MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.49 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 122.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIC

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.