Wormser Freres Gestion Sells 13,895 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wormser Freres Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.7% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $66.13 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.