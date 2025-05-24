Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

