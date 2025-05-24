Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 40,103 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 197,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.9%

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

