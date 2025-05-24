Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,221,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $224.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

