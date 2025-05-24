CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,305 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DOC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,585.68. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $422,141. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

