Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 594,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $406.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.91 and its 200-day moving average is $367.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.88 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.39.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
