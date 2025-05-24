37,670 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Peak Retirement Planning Inc.

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 2.2%

GLDM opened at $66.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.