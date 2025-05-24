Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Invests $504,000 in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Eldorado Gold makes up about 1.5% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $19.88 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

