Wormser Freres Gestion Has $829,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wormser Freres Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 0.5% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Xylem were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL opened at $124.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

