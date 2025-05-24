Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $467,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,028,955.98. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,210,967 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.65 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 582.63, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

