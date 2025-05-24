WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGRO. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $283,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.12.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

